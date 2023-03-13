The first cohort of future North Queensland beef leaders will soon graduate from a new professional development and leadership program.
The Advancing Beef Leaders program is an initiative of the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF).
Twelve months of training, mentoring and peer learning is drawing to a close for this year's Far North cohort, which comprises eight producers, two service providers/agribusiness members and a staff members from DAF.
They are Kasmin Brotherton, Evelyn; Dan Slaney, Amber Station, Mt Surprise; Lara Conaghan, Red Rock Station, Einasleigh; Ben Bjurstrom, Inorunie Station, Georgetown; Ian Masterson, Loch Lea Station, The Lynd; Brandy-Lee Shannon, Springfield Station, Mt Surprise; Mandy Pickering, Belmore Station, Croydon; Keerah Steele, Gulf Savannah NRM & Drought Hub; Kate Hams, Kowanyama Aboriginal Shire Council and Emily Corbett, QDAF.
Program manager and DAF principal beef extension officer Alison Larard said the program focussed on building capacity, confidence and connections.
"With the program under their belt, the idea is that participants will be empowered to take on leadership roles in both their industries and communities," Ms Larard said.
"Participants will also focus their learnings within their own businesses and personal circumstances."
Lana Conaghan, Red Rock, Einasleigh, moved to the lower Gulf region 18 months ago, and viewed the program as an opportunity to establish a network in the region which her and her husband now call home.
"ABL was a fantastic opportunity to develop a network to further our beef operation," Mrs Conaghan said.
"I've always believed that mentorship is very valuable in any time of your life.
"Fundamentally, there is a lot of opportunity in agriculture and if you are amongst a group of like-minded people always looking for information, the opportunities are there."
Mrs Conaghan said the diversity of the group - in age and career stages - added great benefit to the experience.
She said it was a great opportunity to network and leverage off other like-minded people.
Ms Larard said the success of the program was demonstrated when participants "gave back" to industry and the community.
"From 53 past participants of the three years of running the program, we currently have four alumni sitting on state Agforce cattle committees, two on NRM boards, four on Regional Beef Research Committees and a number of award winners (Nuffield Scholar, NAB Rising Champion, Rural Woman's awards)," she said.
"One of the best measures of the program's success is the participants who are willing to come back as mentors for future programs.
"It's nice that participants form a connection and want to give back to the program."
Applications for the 2023-24 cohort are open.
This year, a state-wide program will be delivered with participants in two cohorts being north and central Queensland, and south and central west Queensland.
"It is a unique opportunity for participants to get to know like-minded beef producers and industry professionals from other districts," Ms Larard said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.