An opportunity to represent Australia at the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas is a dream come true for mini bull rider, Jack Jones.
Jack, 12, hails from Coolibah Station in the Northern Territory and started riding poddy calves when he was six.
"I started riding the poddy calves, as a couple of my mates were doing it," Jack said.
"It looked fun and thought I would give it a go."
Since then, Jack has received lots of encouragement from parents Milton and Cristina Jones.
Cristina said Jack moved from poddys to mini bulls in May last year.
"I took him to Daly Waters, where he won," she said.
"There was a bull riding school the next day run by PBR bull rider Ben Moran, so he attended that as well.
"Since then we have done many miles for Jack to compete, and have bought him some mini bulls to practice on at home.
"We have done a few more rodeos such as Warwick and Clifton."
Next came wins at Ipswich and Roma, and a fourth at the Caboolture Junior Rodeo.
Jack then moved up a notch to the under 15 years, where the bulls are bigger and stronger.
He has since competed at Rockhampton, Calliope, Scone and recently at Coonamble, before returning to boarding school in Sydney.
Jack said he learned a lot from Ben Moran's bull riding school.
"He taught us how to ride well and stay safe," he said.
Cristina said she applied for Jack to be accepted to go to Junior World Finals in December, and he was accepted.
"We are all over the moon at the thought of heading to Las Vegas in December," she said.
Jack was delighted to be selected for Las Vega and he has his sights set on being a professional bull rider when he leaves school.
"If I get to the top, I will keep going while I can, but eventually plan to head home and make a career at Coolibah Station, working for dad and mum," he said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
