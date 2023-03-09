North Queensland Register
Rainfall reduces numbers by 1855 head at Emerald prime and store sale

By Ben Harden
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:17am, first published March 9 2023 - 7:00pm
Local vendor Andrew Bulger of Serento, Willows, with his two-year-old grandson Texan, with their Brahman heifers, weighing 428kg, which made 326c/kg to return $1398/hd. Pictures by Ben Harden

Good rainfall across central Queensland affected cattle numbers at this week's Emerald prime and store sale, with the overall yarding back by 1855 head on last week's sale.

