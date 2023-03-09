Good rainfall across central Queensland affected cattle numbers at this week's Emerald prime and store sale, with the overall yarding back by 1855 head on last week's sale.
Prices remained firm for most descriptions, with the price for bullocks over 550kg lifting by 22c/kg on last week's sale (March 2).
Emerald combined agents yarded 1036 head on Thursday with predominately local cattle from the Central Highlands and a consignment from Nebo.
Local vendors Andrew and Sam Bulger of Serento, Willows and their family, were present at the saleyards, as their quality cattle were sold.
They sold a good run of Charolais heifers, weighing 480kg, for 328c/kg and returned $1575/hd, while their Droughtmaster heifers, weighing 472kg, made 326c/kg and returned $1539/hd.
Their Brahman heifers, weighing 428kg, made 326c/kg and returned $1398/hd,
Heavy steers over 550kg topped at 346c/kg to average 312c/kg, whilst a good run of well finished No 1 heifers sold to 356c/kg.
In the cow section, pen of young No 0s reached 312c/kg whilst aged heavy cows averaged 280c/kg, with lighter cows back in the 270c/kg range.
In the store section, some good quality Charbray steers under 300kg reached 498c/kg, whilst in the heifer section, a large run of Wagyu cross heifers sold for 300c/kg.
The Esmond family of Lucknow, Emerald sold Droughtmaster Cross Bullocks to 313c/kg and weighed 643kg to return $2014/hd.
The Randell family of Crinum, Tieri offered Brahman cows to 260c/kg to weigh 541kg or $1406/hd.
Roblee Pastoral, Bogantungan sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 279c/kg weighing 632kg to return $1765/hd.
Darren Gilliam and S McGregor of Lake Elphinstone, Nebo, sold Charbray steers for 434c/kg weighing 334kg to return $1450/hd.
M Rolfe, Emerald, sold Santa steers for 464c/kg weighing 342kg to return $1588/hd.
Scott and Michelle Hartwig of Ruined Castle, Taroom, sold heavy Charolais cross weaner heifers weighing 298 kg, which made 370.2c/kg and return $1103/head.
