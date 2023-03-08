North Queensland Register
Prime cheaper in the Towers but certain categories of store cattle rise in price

By Georgie Desailly
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
Liam Kirkwood of Ray White Geaney Kirkwood with a line of 68 cows and calves on account of Werrington Grazing Amber Mt Surprise which sold for $1500.00

Rain in the north may have halved the offering at Charters Towers on Wednesday but the long term seasonal confidence of buyers meant that store cattle, on average, sold to higher rates.

