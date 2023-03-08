Prime cheaper in the Towers but certain categories of store cattle rise in price

Rain in the north may have halved the offering at Charters Towers on Wednesday but the long term seasonal confidence of buyers meant that store cattle, on average, sold to higher rates.
Agents attracted 829 cattle, consisting of 347 prime cattle which were cheaper, and 482 store cattle.
The prime cattle were made up largely of cows (291 head) with 28 bullocks, 10 heifers and 18 bulls, which sold to the usual buyers for slightly cheaper rates.
Bullocks and cows were both quoted 10c/kg easier, with heifers and bulls 20c/kg easier on last week's rates.
While all categories fell on average, medium cows rose by 3c/kg to average 203c/kg.
Store cattle were made up of mostly smaller lines of local cattle with the exception of one line of lightweight Brahman steers and heifers which sold to a full panel of buyers.
Store cattle consisted of 152 steers, 60 mickeys, 191 heifers and 79 cows and calves.
Steers up to 200kg rose by 52c/kg to average 464.kg while 320 - 400kg rose 24c/kg on average to 337c/kg.
The average price of heifers up to 200kg increased from 304.8c/kg to 342c/kg and heifers between 200 - 320kg increase by 15.7c/kg.
Stock was drawn from Georgetown, Einasleigh, Hughenden, Pentland, Mingela as well as local and coastal areas.
Ray White agent Liam Kirkwood said the recent wet weather had impacted stock availability, with 1069 less head yarded compared this week.
"Wet weather throughout the drawing area resulted in a smaller offering this week," Mr Kirkwood said.
"One domestic producer was absent, however prime cattle sold in line with other markets throughout the state.
"A full panel of store buyers were in attendance and continued to offer good coin for lightweight store steers but purchased selectively throughout the heifer section."
Bullocks topped at 294c/kg for 7 ox sold on account of Philipson Holdings, Cornelia, Pentland that weighed 794kg to return $2336 per head.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account Shamrock Cattle Co selling for 250c/kg, weighing 417kg to return $1041 per head.
The top pen of cows sold by Eveleigh Cattle Co, Eveleigh, Einasleigh for 256c/kg, weighing 503kg to return $1289 per head.
Bulls sold on account of DL and JM Murphy, Clothes Peg, Hughenden, topped at 266c/kg and weighed 685kg to return $1823 per head.
A pen of 10 crossbred feed steers sold on account of T and P Whitten, May Downs, Hughenden made 324c/kg and weighed 400kg, returning an average of $1290 per head.
A pen of 18 Brahman Weaner Steers on account of DL and JM Murphy, Clothes Peg, Hughenden sold to a top of 470c/kg to weigh 199kg and return $935 per head.
DL and JM Murphy also sold a pen of 27 braham weaner heifers to a top of 384.2/kg, weighing 222kg and returning $852 per head.
A pen of 6 brahman heifers sold on account of V and T Hill-Warner, Charters Towers made 334c/kg, and weighed 323kg returning $1080 per head.
Werrington Cattle Co, Amber, Mt Surprise offered 68 x 68 cows and calves, which returned $1500 per unit.
