Horticulture's supply chain woes

Others have proposed that this didn't happen quickly, nor was it caused via just one factor but was instead a combination of another perfect storm. An ageing fleet during COVID meant a two-year wait for new trucks, and then if you could buy one the price had gone up astronomically, there was a worker shortage meaning wages were also on the rise but capacity was low, a war in Ukraine heavily impacted fuel prices, and most recently the flooding in NSW severely impacted contracts. A seriously hard time in anyone's books.