North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Valuing the supply chain - without trucks horticulture stops

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
March 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horticulture's supply chain woes

The importance of each and every link of the horticultural supply chain is most clearly evident when a link is broken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.