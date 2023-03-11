North Queensland Register
Comment

Continued consumer demand for fresh milk with declining milk production

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
March 11 2023 - 11:00am
Demand outstrips production

The January 2023 Dairy Australia milk production report continues to show both national and state decline in milk production.

