North Queensland cattle producers recently gathered in Julia Creek and Charters Towers for presentations with Rabobank's senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird.
Rabobank's deputy regional manager Joe Webb said the bank values the opportunity to share its global insights into the beef sector and create a chance for local producers to network.
"Its great to have Angus spend time in northern Queensland, meeting with clients and sharing his knowledge on a broad range of topics - from the impact of US herd liquidation on Australian beef prices, the current economic challenges in south east Asia and the Australian herd rebuild," he said.
