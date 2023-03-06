North Queensland Register
Aaron Kleier to captain Queensland team in 2023 PBR Origin series

GD
By Georgie Desailly
March 6 2023 - 1:00pm
NSW captain Cody Heffernan with QLD captain Aaron Kleier.

With just over six weeks left until the first round of the 2023 PBR Origin series kicks off in Newcastle, Clermont's Aaron Kleier will once again captain the Queensland team on their quest to secure a fourth Origin title.

