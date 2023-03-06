With just over six weeks left until the first round of the 2023 PBR Origin series kicks off in Newcastle, Clermont's Aaron Kleier will once again captain the Queensland team on their quest to secure a fourth Origin title.
Since the series inception in 2019, Queensland have dominated the dirt, with three origin victories already under their belt.
Four-time national champion Aaron Kleier, who led the Queensland team to victory last year, said he is excited to be back in the captain's seat and is looking forward to defending their hard-earned title.
"It is a great privilege to me and I can't wait to ride as a team," Mr Kleier said.
Through a trio of events held April 22 in Newcastle, June 10 in Brisbane and July 22 in Cairns, the two teams will go head to head to determine which state is the supreme bull riding power house.
The Origin series takes on a team format, with each successful eight second ride contributing to the overall team score.
Riders will also be aiming to earn crucial individual points ahead of the grand finals event in November, where the 2023 PBR Australia champion will be crowned.
"Origin is different to any other event because we are riding as a team and getting to do what we love for our state," Mr Kleier said.
"It just has its own feel to these events, and you get pumped up just that little bit more.
"Watch out for all the Queensland riders, we're all in it to represent and win for the state!"
The PBR Bulls, Bands, and Bikes After Dark event taking place in Winton at the end of this month will be the last chance for riders to qualify for the first Origin event.
With Queensland riders currently well represented in the top 10 on the national standings, names such as Jake Curr, Mount Isa, Brady Fielder, Clermont, Jackson Gray, Barcaldine, and Zane Hall, Athol, are said to be likely features in the Queensland squad.
Leading team New South Wales is 2022 reigning national champion, Cody Heffernan from Singleton, who said he is looking to upset the Queensland party and secure New South Wales' first ever Origin title.
"Feels pretty special," Mt Heffernan said of leading the NSW team.
"I'm just excited to get amongst the group of New South Wales boys and get the win.
"We're hoping to win all three events and win the series. That's the game-plan."
