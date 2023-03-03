North Queensland Register
Atherton Show introduces on-farm beef competition

By Lea Coghlan
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:45pm
Current Atherton Showgirl Sascha Micola Von Furstenrecht, chief stewards Paige Schofield and Louise Garard, and Anne and Bill Cover, Beki Speckle Park, Tinaroo. Beki Sugar and Spice (at rear) will be entered in the new on-farm beef competition.

A new on-farm beef competition will be added to this year's Atherton Show.

