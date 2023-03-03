A new on-farm beef competition will be added to this year's Atherton Show.
Atherton Tableland Agricultural Society event manager Kylie Lang said the new competition was another way of promoting the region's producers and farmers.
"With changes in the economy and the viability of producers preparing animals to have them 'show ready' for the annual show, we realised there was a need to make changes," Mrs Lang said.
"Talking with a local producer about how we could grow our show's beef section and show more support to our local producers, the feedback was an on-farm competition."
The competition, designed to grow the unled section of the annual event, is open to all producers in the Atherton Tableland and Mareeba regions, with on-farm judging to take place on May 27 and 28.
"By introducing the on-farm competition, we hope to give the opportunity to more locals to promote their brand with minimal outlay, time and cost to them," Mrs Lang said.
"All competitors in the on-farm competition will also have the opportunity to hold an exhibition stall at the show to be held 10 and 11 July, where they can showcase their brand and achievements."
The new competition comes at an exciting time for beef on the Atherton Tablelands.
A burgeoning seedstock industry, its own beef brand and a flourishing paddock to plate operation - all in the same geographic area - highlights the region's value to the national beef industry, and puts it well and truly in the frame for attention.
Bill and Anne Cover, Beki Speckle Park, Tinaroo, will be among the competitors in the new on-farm showcase. They hope to enter a team of four head.
The couple, who moved north from Brisbane and established the stud three and a half years ago, said the competition was a great idea, particularly for producers who may not show cattle in traditional forums like an annual show.
The couple run one of only a handful of Speckle Park studs north of Townsville, and say interest in the breed is growing at a fast rate.
"This gives an opportunity for people to see beef cattle in their natural habitat as opposed to being washed and pretty," Mrs Cover said.
