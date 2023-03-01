Young people from across Charters Towers are being encouraged to throw their hat in the ring for a chance to participate in an upcoming youth voyage, with applications now open for the 2023 Young Endeavour Scheme.
The 10-day expedition will set sail from Mackay to Cairns on July 18 and is part of an internationally recognised youth development program designed to foster key life skills such as communication, leadership and teamwork.
Councillor Sonia Bennetto said council had secured one berth on the national sail training ship and will be giving a young person aged between 16 - 23 the opportunity to attend the adventure.
The successful candidate will become part of a 24-strong youth crew and learn how to climb the 30m mast, navigate, keep watch and take the helm.
"You don't need to have any experience sailing to apply, just an open mind, a willingness to learn and eagerness to expand your horizons," said Cr Bennetto.
"We recognise what a unique opportunity this is for skills development and confidence development.
"To have someone in our local community come back with that new skill set is wonderful."
Cr Bennetto said it was important for youth in the region to have access to opportunities like the Young Endeavour Scheme to ensure they are continuing to grow their skills.
"It sets them up for great opportunities to prove their skills as a leader and gives them the confidence to try new things in the workforce or in their schooling," she said.
"To try something new and push beyond their boundaries, be more resilient and bring those skills back to the community and apply them in their day-to-day life is very important for our young people.
"This is sure to be a once in a lifetime experience for the successful applicant, one that they get to share with other youth crew from a diversity of places and backgrounds."
