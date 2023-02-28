North Queensland Register
Home/News

Pentland Race Club bank account on verge of closure thanks to ANZ mix-up

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pentland Race Club members Karenne Forster and Daphne Herrod take a break in the secretary's office during the 2022 meeting. Picture supplied.

An administrative mix-up appears to be at the heart of a letter from the ANZ Bank to the Pentland Race Club that has caused its executive hours of concern and extra work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.