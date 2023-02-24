MORE than 600 dairy farmers and delegates attended the Australian Dairy Conference last week.
The conference was held for the first time in several years and the attendance illustrated the collective need to unite.
The program was rich in content, ranging from the keynote address by the executive chairman of Bega Cheese, Barry Irvin, to presentations on the future of dairying in Australia (including opportunities), dairy farm succession, 'cattle, methane and climate through to sessions on strong and effective advocacy to have our dairy voices heard, including enhancing the perception of dairy via mainstream and social media.
The attentiveness of the delegates showed a strong desire to seek the most up-to-date information available on these and many other matters that were discussed between the sessions.
The tone for the conference was set at the beginning by the personal journey that Barry Irvin gave to those in the auditorium during his reflective presentation.
This was also a hallmark of the emotional journey shared by Lynn Sykes as she touched upon her many years of guidance for dairy farmer families as they transverse the perilous path towards farm succession.
Former federal MP Cathy McGowan discussed her 'kitchen table' approach to political discussion with her community. An approach that could be adopted in any number of federal and state electorates.
I raise these three speeches as they illustrate the personal side of advocacy, farming and the importance of 'collective mateship' amongst dairy families.
It is about personal interaction and being there for one another during natural disasters and emotional stress. It is about coming together and being there for one another.
In the months ahead we'll cover other issues by those directly affected, especially as dairy farmers begin the process of negotiating their supply agreements.
- Shaughn Morgan, EastAUSmilk Co-CEO
