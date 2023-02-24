North Queensland Register
Crocodile that attacked man, killed dog, shot dead in Far North Queensland

By Fraser Barton
February 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Rangers in far north QLD have shot and killed a crocodile that attacked a man and then ate his dog. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

A 4.2 metre crocodile that attacked a man and ate his dog in far north Queensland has been shot dead by wildlife officers.

