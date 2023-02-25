The 38th NT Cattlemen's Association's (NTCA) Annual Industry Conference is less than three weeks away, and the Katherine Times has been given an exclusive insight in one of the event's most-anticipated highlights.
Held at the Darwin Convention Centre on March 17, the annual conference is set to showcase its 2023 amateur photographic competition.
Now in its 14th year, the competition encourages members of the pastoral industry to capture the beauty and authenticity of their industry.
In 2022 more than 180 entries across three categories were received - highlighting the pastoral industry, its people and the environment they live and work in.
NTCA Business Development Officer Isobel Heffernan said the calibre of this year's entries was high.
"We are expecting more than 200 entries for the 2023 competition," she said.
"Entries across three categories - portrait, landscape and industry at work or play - will be judged by a panel including the Administrator of the Northern Territory, an Elders representative as the major sponsor and a pastoralist from the Barkly region as the conference host."
A public voting for the People's Choice winner will be held throughout the conference.
All winners will be announced at the NTCA gala dinner on March 17.
