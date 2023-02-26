Matthew Richardson's Rockhampton neighbours must be extremely curious about the noises coming from his backyard.
The sound of twisting metal, the hiss of the welder and grinder as he spends hours labouring away crafting branding irons, when he gets a moment of spare time from work
"My neighbours don't like me much I don't think," he laughs.
"Once I made seven brands in a day and that was too much, so at the moment I'm just making one after work."
The 22-year-old has just resigned from his job as a beef extension officer to follow his heavy metal love and have a crack at focusing on what many may consider to be a dying craft, as the Queensland government reviews mandatory branding rules.
"I've just quit my job and I'm going to do brands full-time," he said.
"I'm going to do a bit of contract work because the brand business can be a little hot and cold, one week I may have a heap of orders and then the next I might only have one or two.
"But it's at the point where I'm spending every spare second of my life making them, so it is going really well."
Naming his new agricultural service 'Concrete Cowboy Contracting', Mr Richardson will offer mustering, fencing and artificial insemination, while he concentrates on his burning passion of brand making.
Growing up with a love for welding and working with metal, it was just helping out a mate that led him down the alternative career path.
"I've always loved building things, but a mate had a couple of old brands and he needed a new one so I offered to make him one," he said.
"So I made him a couple and then another bloke wanted one, and he works at the saleyards, so another person wanted one. Then I set up my contracting business, to do work on the weekends, and it was about the same time I started doing brands and I put it on social media and it took off from there.
"And I haven't really had a chance to do any contracting yet because I have been so busy making my brands."
And while he has been making brands less than a year, he is happy with the results he is achieving.
"The more you do it the better you get at it," he said.
"Dad taught me how to weld with a stick-welder when I was a kid, and when I grew up and moved out I got some grinders and welders.
"I sort of budget on three hours to make one, for a simple one, some can take four or five hours."
Orders are coming from all over Australia for Mr Richardson branding irons, and he has also sent one overseas to a Brahman stud.
With 70,000 three-piece cattle brands registered in Queensland and almost 14,000 symbol brands, it is difficult to find combinations that are not already registered and available, which has been named as one of the reasons behind the government review.
But Mr Richardson said half of his orders are coming from owners looking to have their old irons updated.
"They are cracking down on brands returns so if you haven't renewed one in a few years you run the risk of losing it because they are running out of combinations," he said.
"It's about half new ones and half people wanting to get older ones remade, I made one for a mate the other day that was first registered in 1973, so it was 50 years old before they got this new one done.
"They do last forever, that's the only downside for me, when I make a good one it will last forever and I won't sell them a second one."
Mr Richardson finishes up his full-time job in just a few weeks and is excited by the opportunities following his love for brand making could provide, while helping the craft live on.
"I never imagined I would be making brands and some days I wish I didn't because it drives me mad," he laughs.
"But I'm building a great network out of it and will expand my contracting business and then if I can make brands that have an affordable price, are good, with a fast turnaround, there is no reason people won't buy them.
"Sometimes I will have an order in the morning and have it in the post in the afternoon."
New state government arrangements for brands and earmarks are proposed to be implemented when the current information system supporting the arrangements is replaced in 2024.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
