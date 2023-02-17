North Queensland Register
Teen dead, passengers injured in car accident east of Mount Isa

By Newsroom
Updated February 18 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:30am
Fatal traffic crash west of Cloncurry

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating following a fatal traffic crash between Mount Isa and Cloncurry on Friday night.

