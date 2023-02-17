Fatal traffic crash west of Cloncurry

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating following a fatal traffic crash between Mount Isa and Cloncurry on Friday night.
Initial information indicates just before 11.30pm a vehicle with four occupants was heading toward Cloncurry on the Barkly Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway.
The 17-year-old male driver was declared deceased at the scene.
A 17-year-old female passenger was transported to the Mount Isa Hospital in a critical condition.
Another 17-year-old female passenger and an 18-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, paramedics transported two patients to the Mount Isa Hospital after the single-vehicle crash, a female teen with a leg injury in a serious condition, and a male patient in a stable condition with a back injury.
The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.
