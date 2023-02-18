North Queensland Register
Queensland growers are fighting to lower raging input costs

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
February 19 2023 - 10:00am
The cost of diesel is just none of many input costs causing farmers some concern.

THIS week our head of engagement and advocacy, Angela, one of our Growcom staff members, Brock and myself, spent a day in the Granite Belt.

