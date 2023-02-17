The Northern Territory's agriculture sector was on show when Timor Leste's Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Ambassador to Australia visited Territory farming organisations in a bid to grow the Australia - Timor Leste relationship.
During his stint in Australia, Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak saw the production stages of a commercial nursery and met with Timor Leste workers contributing to the NT agricultural sector through the Seasonal Worker Program.
CEO of the NT Farmers Association, Paul Burke, said the Association was committed to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.
"Through agricultural partnerships we can create prosperity and job opportunities for Territorians and the people of Timor," Mr Burke said.
"The agricultural sector employs hundreds of Timor Leste workers each season, we want to become the destination of choice for workers.
Mr Burke said the NT had developed a workforce project that would support Timorese workers during their employment in the Territory.
"The project will provide workers with new skills to utilise in the agricultural sector of Timor," he said.
"The NT suffers an acute shortage of workers every year. The industry provides job opportunities to everyone, including our good friends and neighbours in Timor Leste.
"Territory farmers have developed strong relationships with Timor Leste workers. "Many Timor Leste workers have spent the last six years working on Territory farms during harvest season and consider it their second home."
Mr Burke said during the PM's tour NT Farmers outlined opportunities for Timorese and Territory farmers to participate in exchange programs to develop the industries.
The exchange program is set to focus on issues that are critical to the industry such as biosecurity, pest management, crop rotations, water efficiency and market access.
"The NT and Timor share similar a climate and biosecurity threats, and it is in our interests to work together and share our farming knowledge and expertise. "Farmer exchanges will assist to help stimulate the growth of the Timor Leste agricultural sector."
Mr Burke said he hoped the PM's visit was "the beginning of a rich and fruitful relationship" between the two countries.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.