Northern Territory farmer exchange plan to strengthen Timor ties

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
February 18 2023 - 8:00am
The NT Farmers Association hosted the Timor Leste Prime Minister in a bid to strengthen industry ties.

The Northern Territory's agriculture sector was on show when Timor Leste's Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Ambassador to Australia visited Territory farming organisations in a bid to grow the Australia - Timor Leste relationship.

