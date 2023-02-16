North Queensland Register
Two bodies recovered in Dugald River Mine tragedy

By Aap
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:43pm
Trucks on Dugald River mine. Picture Dugald River mine.

An underground rescue operation to save two miners has ended in tragedy after their bodies were found this afternoon.

