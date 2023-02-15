Two miners have gone missing following an incident in Dugald River mine in north west Queensland, near Cloncurry.
The two miners, working for underground mining company Barminco, have fallen down one of the large holes used to access the mine's ore.
MMG Limited has confirmed there has been no structural damage to the mine.
"Two Barminco employees working at MMG's Dugald River mine in Queensland were this morning involved in an incident and currently remain unaccounted for," MMG limited, the mining company, said in a statement.
"The site's emergency response has been activated and is working closely with Barminco and authorities to assist in search and rescue efforts."
"Operations at Dugald River have been halted while the search is underway."
"MMG has extended all available resources and support to Barminco and the Dugald River mine."
The underground mine taps into a large ore body of zinc, with by-products including lead and silver.
Traeger local MP Robbie Katter released a statement a short time ago, stating he was aware of the unfolding incident at the Dulgald River mine.
"The community has just been made aware of the incident at Dugald River mine and are awaiting more news, currently the minister's office has no further detail to provide than the information that has already been made public," Mr Katter said in a statement.
"This kind of event is obviously the worst nightmare of any mining group and I know there is a lot of anxiety across the community right now.
"My major concern is the wellbeing of these two employees and the task at hand to get them back safely to their families."
Dugald River's first production of finished zinc concentrate left Dugald River Novermber 8, 2017, and it is expected to have a mine life of over 25 years. .
The MMG Limited mine employs 500 people, including local residents and fly-in, fly-out workers.
The mine produces around 170,000-180,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate annually, from an average of 1.7 million tonnes of ore.
More to come.
