The Richmond Shire Council is planning to construct a feedlot at Maxwelton to complement the extensions being made to the cattle loading facility on the Mount Isa-Townsville railway line.
Mayor John Wharton AM said they were planing to build it and then lease it out.
"I'll tell you why - they're growing grain at Maxwelton now," he said. "If you've got cattle at Normanton or somewhere and you need to give them 50, 60 days, you can send them down here, put them in a feedlot - they'll walk straight across into the yard, and load out."
Ninety per cent of the cattle loaded out of Maxwelton are already going to a processor.
Cr Wharton anticipated that once a feedlot become established, all the "schemes and dreams" about meatworks in north west Queensland would then be more likely.
"(They) will never happen until you got a farming area that can supply the feed to keep that quality of cattle," he said.
Cr Wharton said the feedlot wasn't on the council's immediate agenda - possibly next year or the year after - saying the plan was to get the loading yards going strong firstly.
"But the feedlot is not a dream," he said.
The state government announced the rail siding extension at the beginning of February, which will increase capacity of the siding 50 kilometres west of Richmond to almost five times its current level.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the upgrade would make it much easier for the cattle industry to use the rail network.
The rail siding extension work, part of a $4.26 million investment by the state government, was due to get underway in early February but has been delayed by wet weather.
Cr Wharton said the council's workforce would be working quickly once they had all the approvals in place because he understood from talks with Watco East West director Chris Hood that cattle trains would be running again after Easter.
"They should be doing the rail loop now but the rain put them back," he said. They're talking six or eight weeks to do the line - we'll go flat."
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said that as part of the upgrade, plans were to extend the current siding from 300 metres to around 1.4 kilometres, providing much more space to get cattle off trucks and onto trains.
"It means two cattle trains will be able to use the siding a week, and also create a space to store trains at Maxwelton temporarily if needed," he said. ""The upgrade isn't just future-proofing the line - it's also supporting 60 good, secure jobs in the industry."
The movement of cattle on the northern line was thrown into disarray early in 2022 when Aurizon, which had held the contract prior to it being awarded to Watco, padlocked its holding yards at Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Hughenden and Stuart, preventing their use by the new carrier.
In September last year the Flinders Shire Council announced that it had purchased the Hughenden cattle railway loading yards from Aurizon, but Cr Wharton said his council had been forced by Aurizon to go to Maxwelton instead.
"We have a clearing yard and a loading facility already there, very old but there's a dip there," he said. "Queensland Rail and Transport and Main Roads came and asked would we want to make Maxwelton a proper siding, so they've come in and supported us."
He described it as a specialist loading facility such as the one built at Morven in south west Queensland.
"If cattle have to be dipped they'll be dipped in the other yard and brought up a laneway to be loaded," he said.
READ MORE:
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead said he was pleased to see design works underway, starting with surveying and hydrology investigations.
"Once the design is complete, crews will commence civil construction works including installing the new track and signalling infrastructure," he said.
"In collaboration with the Richmond Shire Council, crews will relocate the cattle loading area approximately 600 metres east of the current loading area.
"During the construction period, residents near the siding may notice additional vehicle movements, lighting, and noise.
"Every effort will be made to minimise impacts on the local community."
Cr Wharton said a weighbridge was being installed at the siding as well.
"The thing about it, it'll become a major centre because you can actually get from Maxwelton to Rocky without a spell," he said. "They're the little things that add up."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.