North Queensland Register
Home/News

Beetaloo fracking approval to be challenged in court

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
February 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A panel of scientific experts visited a gas well,

A legal challenge has been launched over plans to drill and frack 12 exploratory wells in the Beetaloo Basin, about 300km south of Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.