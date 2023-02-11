Mareeba local Michael Harnischfeger will line up in the iconic Great Wheelbarrow Race this May, the only competitor to have done all of the 20 races.
The gruelling event - a tribute to the early pioneers who pushed their belongings in wheelbarrows between Mareeba and Chillagoe - will this year leave Mareeba on May 12 before finishing at Chillagoe on May 14, some 140km later.
Mr Harnischfeger, 58, who owns Amaroo Medical, remembers his first team race as a bit of fun.
"It caught our imagination," he said.
Since its inception in 2004, Mr Harnischfeger has competed in a duo seven times, as a solo competitor and part of teams.
"It's a good fun weekend," Mr Harnischfeger said. "We weren't young when we first started - just shy of 40, so as our kids got involved we took them through."
Mr Harnischfeger has competed with son Conor in a duo where they set a record.
Wife Cheryl has run with him, while youngest son Steve and daughters Rebecca and Jessica have all competed as well.
He said the event was popular because it was unique and team orientated.
"That's a big factor," Mr Harnischfeger said. "When you finish the day, you don't go home - you socialise."
Evening festivities are planned at Dimbulah (first night), and Almaden (second night).
While Mr Harnischfeger will don the laces for his 20th event come May, these days it's a social occasion, with the days of 4.30am training runs pushing a wheelbarrow for 15 to 20km daily very much behind him.
The event has raised more than $2.3 million for charity.
