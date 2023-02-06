North Queensland Register
NCC Justified semen goes under the hammer one day two of Big Country Bull and Female Sale

Billy Jupp
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 10:30am
NCC Justified after NCC Brahmans' sale in 2017 with then vendor Brett Nobbs and buyers Brooke, Roger and Lorena Jefferis, Elrose Brahmans, Cloncurry. Picture by Julie Sheehan

TWO semen packages from the most expensive bull sold in Australia have been snapped up at the Big Country Bull and Female Sale.

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

