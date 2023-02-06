TWO semen packages from the most expensive bull sold in Australia have been snapped up at the Big Country Bull and Female Sale.
The semen straws of NCC Justified sold for $2400 a straw kicking off the second day of selling at the Dalrymple Saleyards in Charters Towers, prompting bids to fly in from the stands as well as online via Elite Livestock Auctions.
Tuesday's sale marked the first time genetics from the record holder have been offered in Australia.
Offered by the Jefferis family, Elrose Brahmans, Cloncurry, which purchased NCC Justified for the Australian record $325,000 at NCC Brahman stud's bull sale in 2017, both packages of five straws and five sire authorisations were secured online by the Prichard family, Ravenswood.
Since being secured by the Elrose stud, the 35 sons of NCC Justified sold at auction since 2020 have averaged $22,843 and have sold to a high of $160,000, while his five daughters sold during the same period have averaged $17,000 with a top of $30,000.
The hot start to Tuesday's selling comes after 136 reds sold on day one to gross $2,001,000 for a clearance rate of 94 per cent to average $14,731.
That was compared with last year's results when 121 reds topped at $125,000 and grossed $2,021,500 for a $16,705 average.
Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs Brahmans, Monto, in association with Les and Felicity Rockemer, Gigoomgan Pastoral, Brooweena, made the $160,000 winning bid on the top priced red, NCC Niko, from vendor Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, Duaringa.
The sale continues on Tuesday with grey Brahmans taking centre stage.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
