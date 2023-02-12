The mission:
The plan: build a pineapple farm overnight in the middle of Brisbane in order to attract peak media and consumer attention.
The outcomes:
The Year of Horticulture has most definitely kicked off! Supported by growers, state and federal politicians, regional grower groups, peak industry bodies, various government departments and supporters of horticulture, there is no doubt horticulture will be front of mind in Queensland during 2023.
Last week we also launched our new advocacy and membership arm - Horticulture Queensland. Feedback from our member survey has given us a clear direction that our members need us to become a strong, loud, and brave advocacy body. Due to this feedback, we developed a new organisational structure. A structure which includes a new name and focus: Horticulture Queensland.
The easiest way to think of the new structure is to think of QFVG as the head - it's the board, it's the employer of staff, it's the legal entity. Horticulture Queensland is our new dedicated advocacy and membership arm while Growcom will be retained to serve as the programs and projects delivery arm.
As part of our commitment to representing 100 per cent of the industry in our 100th year we also launched a new, limited time membership. For 2023 only Queensland fruit, vegetable and nut growers can join their peak industry body for free. Current members of Growcom will automatically transfer membership to the new entity, Horticulture Queensland.
Lastly, our growers were celebrated, they educated consumers and we advocated to government. It was fantastic to see so many consumers actively taking an interest in our industry. The all-day activation was followed by an official launch where we brought together members and the supply chain to celebrate with us. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. You'll never know where we pop up next...
