North Queensland Register
Home/News

Talk of the town: Landholders must be heard on gov's mining claim reforms

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A small-holder miner had failed to rehabilitate this land in the Sapphire Gemfields region after their tenure of their lease. Picture supplied by AgForce CQ

As the state government prepares necessary reforms to the existing framework for mining claims, a landholder's voice has never been more important.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.