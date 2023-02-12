As the state government prepares necessary reforms to the existing framework for mining claims, a landholder's voice has never been more important.
Last week, the state government sent members of the resources department to meet with landholders regarding the coexistence issues they face with small-holder miners.
Central Queensland, especially the Sapphire Gemfields region, is renowned for being one of the largest sapphire bearing areas of the world.
I recently traveled out to the Gemfields region to speak with landholders, who argue some small-holder miners are failing to meet requirements of their mining claim.
They shared some harrowing details about how they've lost paddocks and livestock to non-compliance of small-holder miners failing to carry out improvement restoration or keeping the mining claim area in a clean and tidy state.
I was shown photos of a degraded landscape, resembling an abandoned mine, pollution of turned up cars, beer bottles scattered across the paddock and even a young Kangaroo stuck in hole, that a small-holder miner had failed to rehabilitate after their tenure of their lease.
There are certainly genuine small-holder miners in the Gemfields region who are compiling with their claims and just trying to earn a living.
Landholders also agree and are committed to work with state government and small-holder miners industry to see the industry continue, under the necessary reforms and frameworks.
Industry peak body, AgForce recently held a round table in Emerald, with Department of Resources officials and 17 affected landholders meeting to discuss reforms.
These landholders sought to bring clarity to issues related to biosecurity, trespass, contamination, limited rehabilitation of mine sites and non-compliance with mining Lease requirements on their lands.
While these landholders came to the meeting hoping for a resolution and to be heard by the government, they were left frustrated when they were told they had to submit a written submission in order for the government to access their concerns.
Some of them were older in age and probably had no experience in writing or submitting a submission.
They had taken time out of their day, not knowing if it would make an impact.
Making submissions to governmental is an important way for individuals and organisations to have their voices heard and to potentially influence emerging policy.
But these people came to have their voices heard and it's not the first time their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.
This is a fight they have been battling for years now.
There is no guarantee that a submission will influence policy recommendations to parliament, it simple offers the possibility for change.
These submissions will be considered to assist in determining how the mining claim framework can be enhanced.
While it might seem like extra effort for these landholders, every little bit helps to create change.
The more voices that are heard on a topic, the better.
Talk of the town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
