National milk production decline a concern

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
February 11 2023 - 11:00am
Milk production data has been released by Dairy Australia for December 2022. It shows a continued decline in milk production throughout Australian dairy states, as shown by the graph below:

