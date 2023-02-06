Coastal producers eagerly watched the first sale of the New Year at the Sarina prime and store sale last Friday, as a sale record was broken for a Jersey and calf.
A Sarina saleyards record was achieved when NA and MG Hawkins of Boonah, sold Jersey cows and calves at a top of $4550 and $3800/unit.
Sarina combined agents yarded 340 head comprising of 126 steers, 175 heifers, 25 cows, six mickeys and eight cows and calf units.
A large panel of buyers were present on the day, attending the sale from Nebo, Rockhampton, and local graziers.
In the steer section, light weaner steers made between $ 700 - $800/head, while weaner No 2 steers returned $800 - $1260/head. N0 1 Steers made between $1300 - $1610/head.
In the heifer section, light weaner heifers sold between $ 610 - $880/head, weaner No 2 heifers sold around $960- $1540/head, while No 1 heifer $1100 - $1570/head.
In the prime section, meatworks cows sold between $ 920 - $1650/head, while cows and calves sold between $800 - $1920/unit.
Bruce Oxenbridge, Pleystowe sold red Brahman cross No 1heifers for $1570/head.
WH9 Grazing at Bluevale, Nebo sold a run of No 2 heifers topping at $1540/head to return an average of $1356/head.
C Bartley, Koumala sold at pen of Brangus heifers for $1340/head and Droughtmaster cow and calf unit for $1910.
KC and LD Gordon, Sarina sold grey brahman weaners steers returning $1100/head and heifers $1260/head.
Clark Livestock, Brightley sold No.2 Droughtmaster and Charbray steers to $1620/head.
WW and EA Reading, Credition sold Senepol No.1 steers for $1610/head, while G and A McFadzen, Sarina Range sold Droughtmaster steers to $1520/head.
EA and BM Cook, Koumala sold weaner Brangus steers for $1230/head and Brangus weaner heifers for $1300/head.
JP and JM Bartolo, Balberra sold Brangus weaner steers for $1230/head and Brangus weaner heifers for $1300/head.
IA and LA Kilcullen, Calen sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1120/head, while WC Cawood, Septimus sold aged Jersey cows to the top of $2800/head.
GHG and SK Probst, Sarina sold Droughtmaster cows for $1650/head, while Braeside Station, Nebo sold Charbray weaner steers for $1200/head and weaner heifers for $1160/head.
Bruce Ellery, Springbrook, Eton sold Charbray weaner steers for $1200/head and weaner heifers for $1160/head.
The next Sarina prime and store sale will be held on February 17.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
