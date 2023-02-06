North Queensland Register
Jersey cow and calf sets $4550/unit saleyard record at first Sarina prime and store sale for 2023

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 3:00pm
The Sarina saleyards laneways had good attendance and bidding competition was consistent across the 360-head yarding. Picture supplied by Tony Dwyer

Coastal producers eagerly watched the first sale of the New Year at the Sarina prime and store sale last Friday, as a sale record was broken for a Jersey and calf.

