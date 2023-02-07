The Queensland Trucking Association will run their first two livestock handling courses for 2023 this week, with the workshop's popularity growing this year thanks to an increased emphasis on animal welfare and rising value of cattle being trucked around the state.
QTA CEO Gary Mahon said 60 participants, had signed up for the course which run on the 9th and 10th of February at the Dalrymple Saleyards, including primary producers, transport operators, saleyard staff, livestock agents, stock persons, abattoir and feedlot personnel.
"To support innovation and safety, we have been coordinating the delivery of bespoke Livestock Handling Courses around Queensland," he said.
"The course commenced in 2019 and has been specifically designed for livestock transport operations and facilitated by experienced industry experts.
"The aim of the course it to promote safer work practices and better animal welfare outcomes in relation to the task of handling livestock throughout the supply chain, as well as provide an understanding of cattle behaviour and handling techniques."
Mr Mahon said interest in the courses had risen this year, with more people wanting to sign up than could be catered for, but QTA planned to run more courses throughout the year.
"It's all systems go at the moment, the cattle have been provided and Charters Towers Council is right behind it, as well as Frasers Livestock and a number of others who are assisting and supporting," he said.
"There's been enormous interest, so we'll be running more of these around the state over the year.
"We've already run some at Goondiwindi and Gracemere, and we're hoping to have one at Winton and maybe Roma, but we'll work out where the best places are to get everyone together.
"We also need to try to fit in with seasonal fluctuations, which is why we're on in February really, because people were able to make themselves available, so the next sessions will probably be later in the year."
QTA have teamed up with Frasers Livestock Transport to deliver the course, and Managing Director Ross Fraser said the workshops had made a noticeably positive impact to the industry in the four years since their establishment.
"The importance of this course has been reinforced by the major cattle agricultural companies who reported a significant change in animal handling techniques by truck drivers who had undergone the previous courses held in Goondiwindi," he said.
"There is no doubt that this course plays a critical role to educate and create awareness of safe animal handling techniques."
"We have been fortunate to secure the expertise of Tom Shephard who is renowned around the country for his superior livestock handling courses as well as Rick Young who has done extensive research into cattle management and impacts on beast quality."
Charters Towers Regional Council Councillor Bernie Robertson said council were happy to get behind the initiative, particularly given the significant role the beef industry plays for the Charters Towers district.
"We are pleased to support this QTA initiative that will provide invaluable training and awareness for those stakeholders involved in the beef supply chain," he said.
"It will lead to improved safety outcomes for the truck drivers and ensure that beasts are managed safely and humanely."
