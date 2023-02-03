North Queensland Register
Flinders Shire Council gives consent to renewable energy developer to erect wind monitoring mast near Prairie

By Newsroom
Updated February 3 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:00pm
An artists' impression of Windlabs Prairie Wind Farm, located on pastoral land near the rural township of Prairie, 300km west of Townsville. Image supplied by Windlab

The Flinders Shire Council have given it's consent for a renewable energy developer to erect a temporary wind monitoring mast near the township of Prairie, to assess the suitability of developing a wind farm.

