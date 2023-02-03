The Flinders Shire Council have given it's consent for a renewable energy developer to erect a temporary wind monitoring mast near the township of Prairie, to assess the suitability of developing a wind farm.
In November 2022, global green energy company and Australian-owned clean energy operator Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Windlab, announced their plans to deliver one of Queensland's largest ever renewable energy projects - the North Queensland Super Hub (NQSH).
As part of the NQSH project, the first stage would include a 800megawatt wind farm, consisting of 100 turbines, at Prairie, 300km south-west of Townsville.
Council meeting minutes released in early January note Windlab, a global renewable energy development company owned by Squadron Energy and Federation Asset Management, sought the permission from council to erect the monitoring mast on Glentor, Prairie Road.
"This mast will be used to assess the suitability of developing a wind farm in this area," the council minutes read.
The mast will consist of a guyed lattice structure not exceeding 150m in height. Guy wires will be attached at 12m intervals up the tower and be tethered to anchor points concreted in the ground. A typical 120m high mast drawing is attached. The 150m mast will be essentially the same with an additional 10, 3 metre sections.
The mast is initially proposed for wind farm investigations for a period up to 5 years.
"Should the site prove viable, a Development Approval aligned with State Code 23 will be submitted to SARA for the wind farm."
Andrews Town Planning, Town Planner advised that a Council Development Application was not required provided there were no state government referrals.
A recent discussion with Peter Webley confirmed that if the clearing is under two hectares and least concern vegetation, the clearing qualifies as exempt development.
Flinders Shire Council town offered no objection to Windlab erecting a temporary wind monitoring mast near Prairie, stating "on the provision that all due diligence requirements are met by Windlab (the applicant)."
According to the developers, the Prairie Wind Farm would support up to 240 jobs during construction, and 10 to 15 permanent, full-time jobs during operation.
Construction is expected to commence on the first stage by 2025, with the projects producing clean, green power by 2027.
Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said Queensland was fast becoming a renewable energy and hydrogen superpower.
"The Super Hub will secure Townsville and North Queensland as an ideal location to support large-scale green hydrogen projects, bringing with it good secure jobs," Mr Miles said.
"With world-renowned wind and sun resources, North Queensland is the perfect place for FFI and Windlab to invest in a Super Hub and bring more renewable energy into the system.
"The Super Hub will also form part of the Queensland Super Grid."
Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson said the opportunity to develop the North Queensland Super Hub was a game-changer for Queensland.
"Australia's natural resources, including its wind, sun and landmass, are unrivalled in terms of their potential for the production of green energy - green hydrogen in particular - and that is no truer than in the sunshine state," Mr Hutchinson said.
"This is about ensuring Queensland and Australia are in the best possible position to play a leading role in the production and supply of green hydrogen globally.
"For the first time, the North Queensland Super Hub will provide the quantity of green energy we need to support large-scale green hydrogen production right here in Queensland.
"The environmental and economic opportunities that stem from this are significant, both in terms of lowering emissions and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and in terms of local job creation."
Windlab CEO John Martin said the company had spent a decade, learning about the region's renewable resources, while building relationships with local stakeholders and the community.
"Windlab's experience and track record on the ground demonstrates our commitment to meaningful partnerships with local landowners and communities, and a clear focus on delivering the best performing assets while managing any potential impacts in a way that meets stakeholder expectations," Mr Martin said.
"The North Queensland Super Hub presents a high-yield, complementary wind and solar resource in region ideally suited for multiple offtake opportunities, while being compatible with the existing land use.
"This facility marks a big step towards realising our strategic, scalable development plan that leverages the region's untapped renewable energy base to transform Australia's electricity market and drive the nation's clean energy transition."
Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk said the NQSH project would accelerate the development of Northern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone and sit at the heart of Queensland's SuperGrid.
"Our SuperGrid - made up of wind and solar projects, battery storage and pumped hydro - will supply Queensland with clean, affordable and reliable energy in the decades ahead," Ms Palaszczuk said.
"Building the SuperGrid is a key part of the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, which we released in September this year.
"The Plan represents $62 billion of public and private investment in the energy system by 2035.
"It will create 100,000 jobs by 2040, and guarantee secure jobs for energy workers.
"And it will help our State to further decarbonise, to reach the ambitious renewable energy targets we've set - including 70 per cent renewable energy by 2032."
