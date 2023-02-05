THE success of the Northern Beef Producers Forum's first feeder steer challenge has organisers feeling that "the sky is the limit" for the event.
Producers from across the state's north entered the maiden challenge, which allowed them to enter up to three pens of 10 steers.
From there, seven pens were nominated and judged at last year's NBPF before heading to the Laurel Hills Feedlot for 120 days until they were processed at the Signature On Farm Abattoir late last year.
Of the challenge's five categories, St Ann's Station and Dawson Vale Station cleaned up, taking out three and two categories respectivly.
With Simmental-cross cattle, the Holzwart family of St Ann's Station claimed awards for the pen of 10 steers suitable to grow for the 100-day grain fed market, pen with the highest average weight gain on grain and highest individual weight gain on grain.
Meanwhile, the Angus family, Dawson Vale Station, picked up awards for highest individual carcase points received, as well as the pen with the highest average points scored against carcase competition standards with a Droughtmaster-Wagyu cross.
These results meant that St Ann's Station and Dawson Vale Station were the overall winners of the first challenge.
"The feedback we have recieved has been really positive and all of the producers who entered praised the information about their cattle that they took away from the competition," the challenge's chief steward Bill Holzwart said.
"There was some vendors involved that had never fed cattle before and they entered several pens of different breeds of cattle just to see how they'd go."
Mr Holzwart said the motivation for creating the event was born out of a lack of carcase competitions in the state's north.
"You can find several feedlot classes in Central Queensland and further south, but there hasn't been a lot in the north," he said.
"To be able to use a northern feedlot, which allows producers to see how their cattle being fed in the heat and in wet weather on a northern ration was quite interesting.
"It's something were quite hopeful of building on going forward and as far as I can see the sky is the limit."
The success of the first feeder steer challenge has already prompted some producers to flag their interest in participating in this year's competition.
"I think the thing that can help set this competition apart from others is the variety of cattle that can be entered," Mr Holzwart said.
"In last year's competition, there was everything from crossbred cattle, to Brahmans to a Droughtmaster-Wagyu cross, which made comparing the different breeds really interesting.
"There has already been a few vendors signal their interest in taking part in the next one and if there is anyone out there interested in getting involved, please reach out to anyone from the NBPF."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
