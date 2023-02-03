Cambil stud purchased Elrose Fair Play in 2013 for $22,000 and has sold his sons up to $140,000; Palmvale stud purchased Lanes Creek Sir Senator for $33,000 in 2017 and has sold his sons up to $140,000; Somerton stud purchased Lanes Creek Dolomite in 2016 for $35,000 and has sold his sons up to $85,000; Lanes Creek stud purchased Kenilworth 4899 in 2016 for $96,000 (a world record for a Brahman commercial herd bull) and has already achieved nearly $500,000 in sales for his progeny at auction, with commercial sons selling up to $34,000, $28,000, etc.