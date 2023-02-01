North Queensland Register
Concerns raised over sugar terminal operations change

By Brad Marsellos
February 1 2023 - 1:00pm
Management of Mackay sugar terminal, as well as seversal others, will be taken over in 2026 by site owner Sugar Terminals Limited. Picture: Supplied STL

Sugar Terminals Limited has announced it will take over operation of bulk sugar terminal facilities located at Cairns, Mourilyan, Lucinda, Townsville, Mackay and Bundaberg.

