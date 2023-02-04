The new board of eastAUSmilk began its three-year term on January 1. The board met for the first time on January 30 and at this meeting elected its president and vice-president.
Matt Trace, from the Gympie region, was elected president. Matt continues in this role that he has held for one year since the inception of eastAUSmilk. Matt operates two dairy farms and has been a director for seven years.
Peter Graham, from the Lismore region of NSW, was elected vice-president. Peter joined the board on January 1 after serving as a very active district councillor of eastAUSmilk since its inception in December 2021.
Although new to the board, Peter has extensive experience in board roles including previously being a local government councillor and also on the Norco board.
Peter has a real passion for the dairy industry and dairy farming. He also has long been a strong advocate for bringing NSW and Queensland together as one dairy industry through eastAUSmilk and is well known in both NSW and Queensland.
The board felt it important to have both NSW and Queensland represented in the key leadership roles of president and vice-president. Matt and Peter will be able to lead their respective states and most importantly lead eastAUSmilk in the interests of all dairy farmer members in NSW and Queensland.
It is now time for eastAUSmilk to move forward under the leadership of Matt, Peter and the other eastAUSmilk board members - Ruth Kydd, Kay Tommerup, Waylon Barron and Glen Drury. The board will need to set the strategic direction for eastAUSmilk for the next three years. Most importantly, it will decide the key priorities that we will focus on.
