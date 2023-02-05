North Queensland Register
Horticulture Award limits flexibility for workers and employers

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
February 5 2023 - 11:00am
Enterprise AGREEMENT - it's in the name

In Australia there are basically two ways you can employ someone, either through a modern award or an Enterprise Agreement (EA).

