Enterprise AGREEMENT - it's in the name

But practical and sensible seems to not be the intent of December's Secure Jobs, Better Pay legislation. The legislation states that all agreements made before the introduction of the Fair Work Act 2009 including the bridging period between July 1, 2009 and December 31, 2009 (coined 'zombie agreements') will end on December 7, 2023 unless an application for extension is made to the commission. Applications need to meet certain conditions, for example, that bargaining is occurring for a proposed replacement agreement or employees would be better off under the zombie agreement.