Up to 30 years of volunteering experience was celebrated in Julia Creek after a small group were recognised for their commitment to the town's local ambulance committee.
Six awards were handed out on Australia Day to individuals who had been fundraising and contributing to the community for decades.
The local ambulance committee was formed by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to organise events and raise money for special equipment that the service might need.
Rita Crawford, who's been with the committee for 20 years, was humbled by the award, saying "it was pretty special".
"I thought it was lovely ... I didn't expect anything like that," she said.
"It's sort of good to do something in the community, because I don't do much else ... some people are involved in lots of voluntary things in small town like this."
Reflecting on two decades of service, Ms Crawford said the committee was there "for everybody's good".
"We're lucky to have an ambulance really and I think it's just good to have it there," she said.
"The ambulance people have to report to the committee and it sort of keeps a bit of an eye on things.
"Not that there's much to worry about."
The committee doesn't do as much fundraising as it used to thanks to services like the Flying Doctor, but Ms Crawford said it was "still a good thing to have".
"We are involved if they want to get some special equipment.
"It just depends on what funds are there."
The awards were presented by Officer in Charge at Julia Creek QAS Mario Tinning, who also recognised Ira Sollitt for being on the committee for 30 years.
Lindsay Malone accepted an award on behalf of her grandparents Lynette and Raymond Godier who have spent 25 years on the committee. The late Maree Lapworth was also honoured for her 20 years of service as well as Kaylene Lapworth who was absent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
