Julia Creek's local ambulance committee honoured for up to 30 years of fundraising

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Julia Creek QAS Officer in Charge Mario Tinning with Ira Sollitt and Rita Crawford. Picture supplied.

Up to 30 years of volunteering experience was celebrated in Julia Creek after a small group were recognised for their commitment to the town's local ambulance committee.

