A 1905 Peckett steam engine has revived the public's love affair with steam locomotives, some six years after a mammoth restoration project began.
The Peckett - towing a 1913 timber passenger carriage - welcomed some 180 paying passengers when it launched a 4km return service from its base at Herberton Historic Railway Station to the Herberton Historic Village last month (January).
It was the culmination of more than 90,000 volunteer hours, matched by an enormous fundraising effort which raised more than $190,000.
Gary Aylward, marketing and business development manager for the Atherton-Herberton Historic Railway, said the funds were largely raised from running small Tinlander section cars between the Herberton Station and the village and other activities including barbecues.
"The regular service will most likely be second and fourth weekend of the month," Mr Aylward said.
"The first and third Saturdays of the month we are looking at running a small section car rides in Atherton from the Station Cafe to Hastie Road and return.
"Kids just love it."
The Peckett was built in Belfast, UK, and spent some time at the Mount Isa Mine.
A major bridge upgrade was completed in early January to allow the steam locomotive to commence operations, another major achievement eight years in the making.
The Atherton-Herberton Historic Railway is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers.
There have been several attempts over the years to run a regular tourist service, initially between Atherton and Ravenshoe until the removal of the rail bridge at Wondecla dashed any hopes of the journey coming to life.
The division of the line also created two separate interest groups, with the Atherton group folding in 2000 only to be revived with the formation of the current organisation in 2013, motivated to establish a tourist railway experience between Atherton and Herberton on the 112-year-old track.
