North Queensland Register
Home/News

Atherton-Herberton Historic Railway's mammoth restoration project

By Lea Coghlan
January 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A restored 1905 Peckett steam engine and 1913 passenger carriage leaves on its maiden voyage from the Herberton Historic Railway Station. Picture supplied by Atherton-Herberton Historic Railway

A 1905 Peckett steam engine has revived the public's love affair with steam locomotives, some six years after a mammoth restoration project began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.