For more than a quarter of a decade, Dr Don Bowley OAM was the best of the west, the winged healer of north west Queensland.
Last week, the flying doctor said farewell to his colleagues, patients and friends at Mount Isa RFDS to prepare for his next chapter in life.
Dr Bowley spent more than 26 years with the RFDS in the north west, tending to patients across an area larger than the United Kingdom.
It was a job which blurred the line between life and work long ago, and what he'll miss most about it, he said, was the people.
"It's been a tremendous privilege and honour," he said.
"When you do this job for long enough, basically nearly everybody becomes your friend.
"I've developed lasting respect and long term friendships with lots and lots of folks in this region."
Dr Bowley's work station spanned an area covering approximately 550,000 square kilometres of outback Queensland.
He lived, worked and travelled to remote communities up north in the Gulf of Carpentaria, down south as far as Bedourie, Hughenden in the east and out west to the Northern Territory border, providing healthcare to people who may otherwise not have access to it.
For Dr Bowley, the job was hard, but rewarding.
"My wife Meegan would say my work life balance wasn't too good," he said.
"A lot of people have hobbies. I didn't have hobbies.
"My passion was my job and that consumed me most of my time to be honest.
"But what the people of the bush give back to you is much more than you give.
"They lift you up when times are tough and hopefully you get to do the same thing when they're having a rough time."
Dr Bowley's career has been well decorated, winning the Queensland Local Hero of the Year award in 2011 and then a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2012 for his service to medicine.
But, medicine was never on his radar growing up. He grew up on a cattle property in New South Wales and almost went in to farming.
"I was going out with a nurse at the time and I was thinking, I quite like helping folks," he said.
"And she said, 'have you thought about doing nursing or paramedicine?'
"And, I did nursing for a while and then some of my best friends in nursing, went in to medicine.
"So, I was inspired by them and transitioned into medicine."
While health outcomes have improved across Australia in recent years, statistics shows that in outback Queensland, where Indigenous people make up 33.5 per cent of the population, it's become worse.
ABS data from 2021 shows that Queenslanders living in the outback have the worst life expectancy compared to anywhere else throughout the state.
For this reason, Dr Bowley encouraged young doctors to consider giving rural health a go.
"If we look at this country, our greatest shame when it comes to health care is that the first Australians still lag so far behind the rest of the population in terms of health outcomes and life expectancy," he said.
"And if we look at rural Australia as a whole health outcomes and life expectancy is still significantly worse then for their urban compatriots.
"If people want to make a significant difference to health outcomes in this country, then working in rural and remote Australia as a doctor is one of the pathways that can be achieved."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
