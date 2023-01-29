North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

New disaster response success lies with the grower

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
January 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disaster response changes

Last week's severe weather event in North and Central Queensland was the first we had experienced since the process of disaster response and recovery had come into full effect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.