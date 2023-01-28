North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Resilience is vital for the future of the dairy industry

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
January 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resilience is key

It is a marvel to have witnessed the strong and ongoing resilience of the dairy industry, and particularly dairy farmers, over the past months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.