Dairy Australia has found 50 percent of all farmers are seeking workers, with more than 75pc saying labour shortages continues to be a key challenge.
To help tackle the ongoing shortage, Dairy Australia has launched a new Dairy Farm Jobs Board.
The online jobs board at dairyjobsmatter.com.au enables farmers to list job vacancies and reach jobseekers who are exploring the benefits of dairy farming.
"For farmers ready to start advertising for new workers, it's as quick and easy as submitting an online form with job vacancy details including any links to any existing online advertisements," Dairy Australia's Regional Services general manager Verity Ingham said.
"And for jobseekers, if you like working with animals, working outdoors, seek career progression, job variety and training and want job security - visit the online jobs board to see if there's something for you."
The dairy industry was seeking a broad range of farm workers and there were opportunities in dairy for everyone, no matter what their skill set, she said.
The Dairy Farm Jobs Board complements Dairy Australia's broader Workforce Attraction program that delivered on Dairy Australia's commitment to attract and support new people in the industry.
The program included a new national marketing campaign aimed at jobseekers to promote the benefits of working in dairy farming and encouraging Australians to explore a job in dairy.
To date, the campaign had attracted over 200,000 people to the website.
It also included a focus on increased careers education for school students on job opportunities in dairy farming and career pathways.
Dedicated staff in dairy regions called Workforce Attraction Regional Leads also helped connect farmers seeking workers with the networks used by jobseekers.
In addition, two new initiatives for farmers to support people management skills were being piloted called 'Farming with My Team' and 'Managing People 1:1 support'.
Farmers could contact one of Dairy Australia's regional Workforce Attraction Leads for employment support and help connecting with jobseeker networks, and for additional resources to help promote dairy farming jobs, visit dairyaustralia.com.au/people.
Woolsthorpe dairy farmer Brian McLaren milks a herd of 700 and says he has been looking for workers for at least 18 months.
"They come and go," Mr McLaren said.
"Nobody wants to be a dairy farmer - you start at 5am and finish at 8pm, instead of starting at 8am and finishing at 5pm."
He said staff shortages made it harder for the other workers.
"They have to do a little bit extra but they do get compensated for that," he said.
"I don't like them working longer than they have to."
He said he had been using backpackers for five years, but that had dried up during COVID-19.
"It's eased up a bit now, but other workers are very difficult to get without providing everything for them," he said.
"We are limited as to how many people want to come out of Warrnambool and work on a dairy farm.
Mr McLaren said he did supply accommodation for backpackers, with one worker and the manager living on the property.
"They are not going to live in sub standard accommodation, and rightly so - you want to provide them with the necessary accommodation, because you want them to come back tomorrow," he said.
"I don't see the work shortage easing any time soon - the job is too hard for them.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
