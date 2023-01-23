North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mackay Sugar confident future mill investment will address key performance issues ahead of 2023 sugar cane season

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackay cane growers say extensive crop left remaining in the field is a source for concern, and it will deliver an economic impact to millers and growers. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher.

Australia's second largest sugar milling company Mackay Sugar, remains confident that their ongoing investments into their mills remain on track, after cane growers called out their milling performance last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.