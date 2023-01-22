THERE'S no doubting the vast array of jobs, careers and opportunities available in Australian agriculture.
A quick trawl of seek.com.au shows more than 4400 positions are on offer, ranging from entry level positions right to senior management levels, from casual food processing work through to roles offering action and adventure.
Here are just 10 of jobs found reflecting some of the work on offer.
Farm hands who can swim and tread water are in demand at Australia's biggest barramundi farm.
Located on the Adelaide River at Middle Point south east of Darwin, Humpty Doo Barramundi produces premium saltwater fish for Australia's retail and food service sector.
Farm hands are required to work on a diverse range of duties associated with the day to day running of the aquaculture operation, working full time, four day week with three days off.
Applicants are advised high level of physical fitness and a can do safety attitude are required as the fish farming environment can be physically demanding.
Locals are encouraged to apply.
If you want to be close to the water but cooler climes are preferred, take a look at the Tasmanian Oyster Co, which has operations in Smithton, Devonport and north west Tasmania.
"Our days are spent out on boats looking after our oysters," applicants are told. "That means we get warm, sunny days and we get wild, wet and cold days."
Tasmanian Oyster Co says experience isn't required, but you need to be a great team-player and be willing to get in and have a go.
Still on the opportunities in aquaculture, 888 Abalone has a full time role for an entry level grow-out technician based at Bremer Bay in regional Western Australia.
Paying $25 to $34.99/hour, the technician will work in the grow out sections of the farm and do all aspects of abalone husbandry as well as some nursery monitoring on weekends.
The suitable candidate will get hands on experience in cleaning, feeding, stock movement and harvest as well as seeing and assisting in all stages of abalone production.
The facility currently has the capacity for up to 120 tonnes of high quality greenlip abalone, with expansion plans for the future.
A diving ticket is considered desirable, but not essential.
Prefer working indoors?
DT Australasia is the part of emerging vertical farming industry in Australia and is seeking casual and vacation workers for its facility at Thornbury, about 10 minutes from the Melbourne CBD.
The young company is looking for two harvest and production staff as it develops innovative growing techniques while targeting truly sustainable practices.
No previous experience is necessary as all training will be provided, but the right attitude and a passion for plants is required.
The job includes seeding, propagation, growing and harvesting of high-quality herbs, microgreen's and edible flowers.
Remuneration: To be negotiated.
Regal Mushrooms at Londonderry in western Sydney is looking for people to join its team of mushroom pickers on a part time basis.
We are the largest mushroom farm in NSW and are looking for people who will join its team of mushroom pickers on a part time basis involving 33 to 36 hours a week.
Suited to workers who can follow correct picking instructions to harvest correct mushrooms as per instruction, staff must be able to meet speed and quality targets set by company.
Basic English is favourable and a free, seven day a week bus service is offered from Penrith, Cabramatta, and Liverpool.
Canberra based ag-tech startup Goterra is paying $50,000 to $64,999 for a full time farm and livestock hand on its insect farm.
The company designs and builds modular robotic infrastructure that uses insects to manage food waste on a global scale.
The four day on, four day off role includes assisting in performing insect husbandry tasks, separate live insects from organic frass, and cleaning and maintaining the production facility and its equipment.
Candidates must also be able to meet the physical requirements of the position, e.g. some lifting up to 10kg, and being on your feet for the duration of the shift.
Digital literacy skills with a smartphone is required to communicate with other team members and to manage tasks
Still in the field of insects, South Australia's Biological Services has a full or part time position for enthusiastic insectory worker.
The innovative company based at Loxton produces and supplies insect/mite predators and parasites to control a range of pests, mostly in horticultural crops, to customers in all parts of Australia.
The company also develops Integrated Pest Management programs for an increasing number of clients in Australia.
The primary role of the insectory worker involves rearing cultures and assisting with research and development.
Essential to the job is adhering to rules, which apply to restricted/quarantine movement between greenhouses and insect cultures, ensure no cross-contamination occurs.
Experience in research and development is desirable and studies or previous experience in the horticultural/science or agricultural industry would be advantageous.
If keeping foot and mouth disease and other nasties out of Australia is your thing, there is an opening for livestock biosecurity operations manager at the NT's Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade based in Darwin.
Presented with a remuneration package range of $143,355 to $159,963, the full time position includes extensive travel, camping out in remote locations on occasions, and using a firearm.
Key duties include managing the Livestock Biosecurity Regional Operational team and overseeing delivery of all animal biosecurity services and projects in the NT, including in-field disease investigation, disease surveillance, disease control, biosecurity certification and animal health and biosecurity extension and compliance with the Northern Territory Livestock Act.
Applicants will need an appropriate degree in agriculture science, science or natural resource management, extensive experience in interpreting and applying legislation, compliance, enforcement and certification, experience in leading a small team and knowledge of livestock production systems and emergency disease and pest management responses.
If teaching the next generation about agriculture is your thing, Wodonga Institute of TAFE has a casual/vacation position open paying $55.74 to $88.60/hour based on qualifications.
This role is for an agricultural professional who is interested in sharing their passion and skills sets and preparing, conducting and assessing TAFE educational programs for TAFE students and institute clients.
Utilising both practical experience and theoretical knowledge the successful applicant will ensure students received the highest level of education and experience as they purse in their careers in agriculture.
The job is on Wednesdays, with the choice of a Tuesday or Thursday.
TAFE Victoria's The Gordon at Geelong is also chasing a casual agriculture/agribusiness teacher and paying $82.01 to $88.60/hour subject to teaching qualifications as part of its agriculture and horticulture team.
The position involves the delivery of Certificate IV in Agribusiness traineeships and will effectively teaching a variety of age groups, work effectively in a team environment, and liaise with industry representatives
Growcom Australia has a contract position for an agriculture workforce officer in southern Queensland,
Paying $75,000 to $85,000 plus a vehicle, the role is part of the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network and is a network of seven agriculture workforce officers.
The AWOs support individual producers, groups of producers and businesses in the agricultural supply chain to attract, train and retain workers.
The mission also involves delivering regional projects and initiatives designed to support agribusinesses; establishing, fostering and maintaining strong, sustainable partnerships with stakeholders; identifying where funding sources can be leveraged; and delivering projects which align with the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Strategy.
The ideal candidate will have extensive previous work experience in workforce planning, a registered training organisation or HR extension experience and worked with production horticulture or agriculture industries.
