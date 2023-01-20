Lance O'Shea, Spring Valley Station, Almaden, has been waterlogged since Christmas - not that he is complaining.
His family's 48,562 hectare station, west of Mareeba, has received 914mm of rain since the festive season - and counting.
Speaking to the North Queensland Register, Mr O'Shea said the biggest daily total to date was 104mm, while nearby Ootan received around 150mm in two hours.
"Since the start of the year, we haven't missed a day of rain yet," Mr O'Shea said.
"We haven't been able to move at all.
"All the creeks are still high and the Tate River is over - we've been carting gravel to the creek crossing nearly every day so we can get across."
Mr O'Shea, the fourth generation of the family to work the property, can't remember ever seeing the river stay up for this amount of time.
"In a normal wet season, the river comes up and is over for maybe a day or two and then it goes down," he said.
"This time its stayed over the whole time."
The solid start has reminded Mr O'Shea's father, Frank, of the wet of 1974.
Spring Valley usually receives around 762mm of rain a year, with dry periods in recent years barely recording half of that.
Mr O'Shea is hoping for a break in the weather - a couple of weeks of sunshine to allow a check on stock and general maintenance, all before he hopes the wet continues and brings with it another bumper selling year.
The O'Sheas run around 3000 head on Spring Valley, selling steers to live export and through AuctionsPlus.
"A bigger, drawn out wet is better than coming all at once which it has been," Mr O'Shea said.
"As long as the rain keeps falling it will be alright."
