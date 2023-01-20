North Queensland Register
Big wet arrives at Spring Valley

By Lea Coghlan
January 21 2023 - 7:00am
Tate River at Almaden. Picture: Rachel Adams

Lance O'Shea, Spring Valley Station, Almaden, has been waterlogged since Christmas - not that he is complaining.

