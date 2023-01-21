Healthy riparian zones have been found to act as a natural buffer to extreme volumes of water in north Queensland.
That's why landholders in the Mackay Whitsunday Isaac region looking to fence off their waterways can receive financial assistance through the Australian government's Preparing Australian Communities Program.
Projects will help better manage stock and pest animals on properties, and in turn help protect creek and streambanks from erosion during severe weather events.
Funding is available for off-stream watering points and riparian fencing on properties located throughout Reef Catchments' natural resource management region, which stretches from Clairview to Heronvale (south of Bowen), with the top of the ranges forming the western boundary.
Recent weather events in the region have led to widespread damage of natural and built infrastructure.
Where riparian zones lacked a natural buffer, these areas required much greater investment in recovery and remediation, experts say.
Reef Catchments project officer Michael Boland said assisting property owners to protect the riparian zones along creeks and stream banks would help to improve farm management and prevent the loss of productive agriculture land.
"Managing grazing and pest animals in riparian areas with fencing and off-stream watering points, helps to support the establishment and enhancement of creek and streambank vegetation, which in turn reduces the risk of erosion and increases resilience to extreme weather events," he said.
Landowners have already taken up grant opportunities and with the project running until March 2025 there is still plenty of opportunities for new applicants to submit expressions of interest.
To download an application pack, visit reefcatchments.com.au
