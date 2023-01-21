North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mackay Whitsunday Isaac landholders invited to apply for fencing and off stream watering point grants

January 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landholders in the Mackay Whitsunday Isaac region looking to fence off their waterways can receive financial assistance. Picture supplied by Reef Catchments (Mackay Whitsunday Isaac) Limited

Healthy riparian zones have been found to act as a natural buffer to extreme volumes of water in north Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.