Get a better deal on your car loan in 2023

Could refinancing you car loans return to extra funds to you budget? Picture Shutterstock.

Story in partnership with Savvy.



When you're running any kind of agriculture venture you can't afford to just set and forget. These days, taking a hard business approach is even more essential to success.



Staying across your costs and making improvements where you can is a key part of maintaining and building a strong operation.



Even in good times you should never stop investing in the business and also keeping a sharp eye on where money is being spent, particularly at a time when rising costs are one of the biggest challenges facing the Australian agriculture industry.



When you're taking stock of business costs one valuable place to start is diving into the details of any finance you're in the process of repaying. Rising interest rates have made this particularly crucial.



But while thousands of Australians have heeded the advice to check on the state of their home mortgage and have been refinancing to get a better deal, they might not have been so rigorous with other loans such as any car finance.



Right now, the competition between the ever-growing range of online non-bank lenders is fierce so investigating opportunities to refinance your auto loans can deliver some significant financial rewards.



It could even free up some extra funds to be able to invest back into your business, perhaps to replace equipment and take advantage of the federal government's instant write-off scheme which is due to end on June 30.



"Refinancing your car loan to secure a better deal can significantly help to lower costs and increase your savings," said Adrian Edlington from leading Australian online finance broker Savvy.



"A difference of one or two per cent can save you thousands of dollars when it comes to the life of your loan. And moving to a new lender is a good option if you're current provider won't negotiate on rates."



While refinancing your car loan comes with many potential benefits, it's important that you do your research before making a switch to make sure you'll be better off.



You can use an online calculator to quickly work out what difference changing to a seemingly cheaper loan can make but you need to drill down into the details.



The first step is to make sure you understand your existing loans. Know what your current interest rate is, what you're paying each month, and whether there are exit fees that could add to your refinancing costs.

"It's easy for people to lose track of a loan and not even know what their current interest rate is or how their loan provider compares to others in the market," Mr Edlington said.

"Their financial situation may have been different when they first took out the loan or they may have been in a hurry and not fully taken the time to compare."

Next make sure you understand the details of the new loan you're considering. Again, look for charges like transaction fees and exit fees or setup costs.

"Sometimes the drawbacks of refinancing can outweigh the advantages so it's important to understand all those details before making any move," Mr Edlington said.

Savvy's consultants can guide you through the car loan refinancing process and determine the best options for you. Find out more at www.savvy.com.au

