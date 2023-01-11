Police have released a video as they continue to investigate the theft of an eagle from a monument at Kissing Point, Townsville.
Around 8.30am on Sunday, December 25, the eagle was removed from the United States 5th Air Force Monument causing significant damage.
The eagle is 20 centimetre tall with a 23 centimetre wingspan.
Investigators wish to speak to the man shown in the video, who may be able to assist with the investigation and are urging him to contact police.
The eagle is part of the memorial dedicated to the men and women who served with the US 5th Air Force during the South West Pacific campaign of World War Two.
If you or anyone you know have any information related to the whereabouts of the eagle flag topper, please call PoliceLink on 131 444.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
