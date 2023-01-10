North Queensland Register
Items found in swimmer search in Far North Queensland

By Robyn Wuth
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:15pm
Police divers have been involved in a search for a swimmer who went missing in a Queensland river. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Police have found a number of items of interest in the search for a swimmer who went missing in a river in Far North Queensland.

