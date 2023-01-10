North Queensland Register
Auckland to host 10th World Avocado Congress in April 2023

January 10 2023 - 5:00pm
The 10th World Avocado Congress will take place in New Zealand from April 2 to 5, 2023. File picture

AUSTRALIAN avocado growers will only have to hop "across the ditch" to attend this year's 10th World Avocado Congress in New Zealand from April 2 to 5.

