AUSTRALIAN avocado growers will only have to hop "across the ditch" to attend this year's 10th World Avocado Congress in New Zealand from April 2 to 5.
The line-up of keynote speakers has been released for the event which will happen in Auckland.
Speakers include:
The theme for the congress is "Respectful: respect for people, respect for environment and respect for our future".
Ms Scoular said speakers will address a wide range of pertinent and challenging subjects, vital for the changing world of avocado production and the sustainable growth of the global avocado industry.
"The World Avocado Congress represents a unique opportunity for members of the avocado community all around the globe to get together under one roof and collectively ask questions about the risks and opportunities that are currently facing the industry," she said.
"To address some of these questions, we're delighted to announce our keynote speakers for congress.
"Adverse challenges have forced some uncomfortable questions but simultaneously created and encouraged a future ripe with opportunities.
"Productivity, fruit quality, post-harvest system, global supply chains and supply and demand have been fuelling conversations around the world and raising the question, how sustainable is the global industry across environment, people and economics?
"We need to think collaboratively about the people in our industry, the environment in which we grow, transport and sell avocados and how respect for them better enables a sustainable future."
As part of the World Avocado Congress NZ 2023, topics will include the future of food, sustainability, climate change, food trends, food security, water and carbon lifecycles for avocado production, research and practical on-orchard application of research to achieve high-yield, agritech innovation, global supply chains, grower returns, and the ongoing challenges of food supply, to name a few.
"When we reflect on the environment in which we're doing business, it's a very different landscape from when the World Avocado Congress community last met in Medellin, Colombia 2019," Ms Scoular said.
"Globally, we continue to navigate a post-pandemic world, ongoing logistical challenges, the impact of climate change and the unrelenting uncertainty of war in Ukraine.
"Collectively, we have all witnessed and experienced some huge changes - both opportunities and challenges - within our own sector.
"Despite the challenges which do exist, we persevere in finding the opportunities to make a difference for our global avocado community and we encourage you all to be a part of this conversation about the future of our industry. Register for the World Avocado Congress today.".
