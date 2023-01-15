Home is where the farm is (for workers too)

Many conversations, idea sharing, debate and negotiations to reach a way forward ensued, eventually resulting in the release of the Queensland Rural Workers Accommodation Initiative late last month. This Queensland government initiative seeks to encourage the repurposing of existing, underutilised facilities as an interim solution for accommodation along with ease of development of new, rural workers' accommodation. It provides a way forward for on-farm accommodation for fewer than 20 workers on properties of 25ha in rural zones (can be contiguous); and repurposing of existing buildings to be used for sleeping quarters for more than 20 workers.

