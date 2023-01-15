North Queensland Register
State government initiative a good start to tackling worker accommodation shortage

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
January 15 2023 - 11:00am
Home is where the farm is (for workers too)

Someone asked me late last year if accommodation for workers in horticulture was still an issue. It was all I could do not to roll my eyes and let out a heavy sigh. Of course, there is still an accommodation crisis for seasonal workers!

